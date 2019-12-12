AC-Tire north to open store in Ortonville

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville-On Jan. 2, AC- Tire Service Center North comes to town.

Earlier this month, Michael Clancy, owner of AC -Tire Service Center South, 5440 Dixie Highway Waterford announced his company with more than 50 years’of professional service in the auto industry purchased Brandon Tire Company, 595 ~. Ortonville Road.

“We’re excited to come to Ortonville,” said Clancy, a Brandon Township resident. “Our team of certified mechanics along with an efficient NAPA parts warehouse are eager to provide top service to the community.”

The AC- Tire Ortonville North facility will be closed from Dec. 21 until Jan. 2, 2020 to update the reception area and facilities to enhance the customer experience.

“Our customers are important to us at AC Tire,” he said. “Our goal is to provide the very best in service along with a friendly, clean environment when they come in for service. The investment in the Ortonville facility is our commitment to the community and all the customers that for years have patronized Brandon Tire.”

During the week AC Tire North is closed customers will be offered a 20 percent discount at the AC -Tire South Store.

“In both Ortonville and Waterford, AC Tire Service has continued to give back to the community through youth sports and community events,” said Clancy. “Stop into our new store in Ortonville and check out what’s new at AC -Tire North.

Clancy said same services including all brands of tires, brakes, shocks, alignments, air conditioning and exhaust available at Waterford AC- South will be provided in Ortonville.

AC -Tire Ortonville (248) 627-2500; AC Tire Waterford (248) 623-6900.