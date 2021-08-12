Accepting nominations for Alumni Wall of Fame

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon School District is accepting nominations for the Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame.

“The Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame serves as a significant event for the school district and community. We are very pleased to restart our honorary program after postponing the event due to the pandemic,” said district superintendent Dr. Karl Heidrich. “The distinguished alumni wall of fame is an opportunity to target success beyond the Brandon School District.”

Nominees must have graduated from Brandon High School at least 10 years ago, and since graduating, have distinguished themselves through achievement, service and contributions to their community, profession or nation.

Some examples may include achieving the highest level of their profession or organization, significant accomplishments in their area of expertise, being awarded a great honor within their career or organization, rising to the highest levels of public service, holding a position of prestige or notoriety beyond the Ortonville/Brandon community or specific and significant accomplishments during decades of service as a local elected official or leader within the Ortonville/Brandon community.

“We do not always hear about all of the significant accomplishments from alumni, and this is an opportunity to appreciate and showcase their success. The Brandon School District has a tradition of success, and we want to continue to recognize exemplary achievement, service, or contributions to our community,” said Heidrich. “Distinguished alumni also serve as role models for others within and outside of our school district. We are looking forward to this year’s nominations and selection and appreciate the kindness and support of the Donaldson family for this event.”

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 30. The form can be found at www.brandonschooldistrict.org/index/php/distinguished-alumni-award and can be sent to mschubring@brandon.k12.mi.us or to 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, MI 48462, ATTN Karl Heidrich. A committee will review the nominations and choose honorees for the ceremony, that will take place before the annual homecoming football game on Oct. 7.