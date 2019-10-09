Adam “Big Ace” Claycomb

CLAYCOMB, ADAM BLAINE “BIG ACE” of Ortonville: died October 6, 2019. He was 32.

Adam was born March 8, 1987 in Rochester Hills, Michigan to Bruce and Sharon (nee: Kosciolek) Claycomb. He is survived by his parents; one brother, Ryan Claycomb; grandparents, Thomas and Nadine Claycomb; Lorraine Kosciolek; he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Henry Kosciolek. Adam was a 2005 graduate of Brandon High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from both Michigan State University and Arizona State University in 2017. He was an advocate for the poor, the underprivileged and those who just needed support. A memorial visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Make A Wish Foundation or Cystic Fibrosis. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com