Alice “Betty” Cameron

CAMERON, Alice E. “Betty”; of Clarkston formerly of Pontiac; passed away at home on April 14, 2021; age 99;

preceded in death by her husband Thomas, son Jim and sister Barbara McKay; mother of Pat (Linda) Cameron, Judy (John) Reiland, Marilyn (David) Holmes, Karen (Ron) Lepper and Kathy Losee ; also survived by 11 grandchildren & many great grandchildren. Betty was born in Mosby, Montana to Charles & Edna Wilson. She was a member of St Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Betty retired from Local 653 UAW in 1986 after 37 years of service. She was a great lover of golf and bowling, both of which she did on a regular basis. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 3:00pm-7:00pm. 25 people at a time rotating/masks required. Funeral Mass Tuesday 12 Noon at St Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 11:30am. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, Pontiac. Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks. Please leave a memory or condolence on Betty’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com