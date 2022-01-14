Alice Marsh

MARSH, ALICE LOUISE (BURTON) age 92 of Ortonville, Michigan; left this earth on January 13, 2022 to go on this journey to Heaven.

She was surrounded by her loving family. Alice was born in Davison, Michigan on July 2, 1929 to Ingol and Ednah (nee: Gonder) Burton. She married Gerald Marsh, Sr. on August 13, 1948 in Oxford, Michigan. They were married 65 years. She resided in the house they built together in 1952 on Sands Road in Ortonville. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2013. She was preceded in death by a son Gerald Edwin Marsh II on November 17, 2021 and an infant son, Gerald Edward Marsh and a granddaughter, Julie Beckwith. Alice loved raising her eight children. Seven girls and a boy. She loved writing poetry, baking, sewing, crafting, doing ceramics, playing bingo, doing puzzles and reading. They enjoyed many years at their red cabin in Harrison, Michigan. Alice carried the name of the “Flag Lady” as she donated over 150 Blue Star and Gold Star window flags to military families. She loved her country. She was loved by all her knew her. She is survived by seven children, Sheryl (Wayne) Bombardo, Nancy Vore, Sally (Chris) Bombardo, Patricia (Gary) Laten, Bobbie Jo Marsh, Laurie Marsh, Barbara Marsh and Georgina Marsh; she also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Rev. Gerald Vander Hoek, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brandon Fire Department. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com