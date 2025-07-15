Alice Noble

Alice H. Noble, age 82 of Ortonville, MI passed away at her home on Friday, July 11. Alice was born in Holly, MI, the youngest daughter of Glenn and Theressa Cross. She had four sisters, Ruth, Mary, Glenadine, and Beverly, and two brothers, Sam and Don (all of whom preceded Alice in death).

Alice was a graduate of Holly High School where she was a member of the Glee Club and played basketball and softball. She earned her Associates Degree from Oakland Community College and retired from Oakland County Community Mental Health Authority after almost 20 years. She was a woman of many talents, who enjoyed crocheting, playing games (Sudoku, Yahtzee, cards, and crossword puzzles, to name a few), reading, participating in bowling and softball leagues, and watching baseball. She was an active member of the Edna Burton Senior Center. Alice loved the Lord, and her strong faith guided everything she did. She served others with joy and humility. Family, life-long friends, and neighbors were greatly blessed by her love and care.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband John, to whom she was married for 58 years. She is survived by two daughters, Wendy (Steve) Teare of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Vanessa (Tim) Bronkema of Loganville, GA; four grandchildren, Steve (Angela Fleury) Teare of Philadelphia, PA, Shannon (Joe) Mauro of Bethesda, MD, Hannah (Michael) Stefanic of Ortonville, MI, and Sawyer Bronkema of Loganville, GA; three great granddaughters, Clara and Leah Mauro of Bethesda, MD and Margaret Teare of Philadelphia, PA; siblings-in-law Joanne Noble, Helen Noble, Wilma Jean Luke, and Lawrence and Connie Noble; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

No service is planned at this time. A celebration of life will take place in the fall.

