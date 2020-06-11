Amedae Salon reopens with many safeguards

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-Phones are ringing off the hook at Amedae Salon.

“We’re ready to just have some normalcy back in our lives,” said owner Tammy Perrin. “Our clients are like family, we miss them.”

Amedae Salon, 2211 Allen Road, is one of many Michigan salons that will be able to reopen on June 15. The salon has been closed since March 21 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders that deemed only essential businesses be open.

Businesses are able to start slowly reopening, and though there are currently no mandates for salons reopening, Perrin and the Amedae staff are ready.

“I have invested in two air purifiers for the salon that kill all the bacteria and viruses in the air, just trying to prevent anything, because you do have those people who can’t wear a mask because of medical reasons,” said Perrin. “I put plexiglass between the shampoo bowls, at this time we’re asking guests to wait in their car and we’ll contact them when were ready for them so we have time to clean our stations in-between.”

While Perrin is sure some clients will be hesitant, she is making the salon as safe as she can. She is also ready to welcome back customers with regular business hours.

“We’re going to be open on Monday the 15, though we’re usually closed on Mondays, just because that’s when we can reopen,” said Perrin.

Amedae Salon is open Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.