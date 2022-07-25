Andrew ‘Andy’ Harmon

HARMON, ANDREW FLOYD “ANDY” of Clarkston, Michigan; died on July 22, 2022. He was 50.

Andy was born on October 3, 1971 in Pontiac, Michigan to the Susan Fern (nee: Johnson) and the late Harold Thomas Harmon. He married Sian McBride Jasso on September 10, 2016 in Waterford, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Sian Harmon; three children, John, Jacob and Joshua Jasso; his mother, Susan Harmon; four siblings, Coreine (Mike) Pittenger, Tom (Tammy) Harmon, Sherrie (Ben Vasquez) Keener and Amy Harmon; Andy owned and operated AFH Lawn and Snow for many years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Ms. Sabra Dettore, Celebrant. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Crowdfunding at www.villagefh.com To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com