Angeline Southern

SOUTHERN, ANGELINE RENE of Clarkston, Michigan; died July 29, 2020. She was 20.

Born May 5, 2000 in Macomb, Michigan to Bradford and Eve (nee: Whitney) Southern. She is survived by her loving parents, Bradford and Eve Southern; sister, Samantha (Davis Bush) Southern, grandparents, Ron and Ruby Gjelhaug and Richard and Kathleen Southern; Aunts and Uncles; Martha Gray, Donna Alexander, Sharon Lowry, Anna (Jim) Brogan, Paul (Sarah) Gjelhaug, Kim (Tony) Ociepka and John Pagac; cousins, Ryan, Colton, Brittany, Cassandra, John, Jr., Tina, Jeff, Debbie and Jodi. Angeline was a 2020 graduate of Huron Valley High School. She was a former student of Brandon Schools. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hillside Bible Church 173 Church Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Cliff Powell, Officiating. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 – 7:00 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com