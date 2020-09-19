Anna ‘Marie’ McAuliffe

McAULIFFE, ANNA “MARIE” of Goodrich, Michigan. Died September 18, 2020. She was 87.

Born on October 24, 1932 in St. Clair, Michigan to the late Walter and Orie (nee: Reynolds) Gebhardt. She married the late Gerald McAuliffe on May 22, 1954 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Detroit. He preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Anne (Gary) Freeman, Tom (Tammy) McAuliffe, Jim (Pat) McAuliffe, Mary (Brian) Miller, Barbara McAuliffe and Kevin (Jen) McAuliffe; her daughter- in-law, Amy (Vern) Miller; also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her son, Gerald, daughter-in-law, Christine and a special friend, Dean Schwalm. Marie graduated in 1950 from Sandusky High School. She resided in Riverview for 20 years, Goodrich for 44 years and spent her last 3 ½ years at Suncrest Lapeer County Medical Care Facility. She was a founding member of St. Cyprian Church, Riverview. She enjoyed traveling in her later years. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Gerry Frawley, Celebrant. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 – 8:00 pm. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lapeer County Display Garden. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com