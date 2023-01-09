Annual Battle of the Books begins

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The Brandon Township Public Library is hosting their annual Battle of the Books. Teams of three to five students, 4th-6th grade, with an adult coach will read four books and compete against each other with three rounds of questions and a costume contest.

“We do the program every year to encourage that upper elementary age to read,” said Alyssa Waldie, public services manager. “It also really helps with comprehension because not only are they reading them but they’re remembering what they read. This is the first time we’ve done it since pre-COVID.”

To register for Battle of the Books, go to brandonlibrary.org. There is a limit of 12 teams, and orientation is Jan. 9, 6:30-7 p.m. at the library, 304 South Street, Ortonville. The list of books to read is available online.