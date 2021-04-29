Area lawmaker supports Vaccination Privacy Act

By David Fleet

A state lawmaker has introduced legislation to establish a COVID-19 Vaccination Privacy Act that protects the personal freedoms and individual liberties of Michiganders from government overreach.

House Bill 4667 introduced by State Rep. Sue Allor (R-Wolverine) would prohibit governmental entities from producing, issuing or incentivizing documentation for the purposes of certifying that an individual has received a vaccination for COVID-19 or is immunized from the virus.

“I am working to protect people from government overreach that harms small businesses and industry across our state, and would restrict the freedom of movement that we all enjoy as Americans,” said Allor, of Wolverine. “The notion of a passport offers a dangerous glimpse into government control of some of the most personal decisions in our lives.”

Allor’s proposed bill, which she said will ensure the role of government stays within the confines of the constitution is supported by Rep. John Reilly (R-Lake Orion 46th District includes Brandon Township).

“A vaccination passport is just one way government is taking away one of our liberties,” said Reilly, in an interview with The Citizen last week. “It’s an individuals’ right to receive or not receive the vaccination—it’s not the role of government to call out those that make that choice.”

The bill would prohibit government entities from producing a vaccination passport.

As the number of vaccinations locally and statewide continues to climb some public entities are requiring a COVID-19 vaccination.

Oakland University announced on April 5 that students living on campus will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to a university news source OU is requiring students who plan to live in the residence halls, apartments and cottages this fall to be vaccinated before moving in on Aug. 27. Exceptions will be made for those who seek an exemption based on religious or medical reasons.