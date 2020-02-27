Area ‘leapler’ celebrates 13th birthday

By David Fleet

Editor

On Feb. 29, Dr. Jay Stark will celebrate his 13th birthday.

“That’s right I’m a teenager this year,” said Stark, owner of Brandon Chiropractic Center 125 N. Ortonville Road. “However, my life as a Leap Year Baby does not stop the hands of time. I’m really 52 years old.”

Stark is joined by about 205,000 American ‘leaplings’ or ‘leapers’ born on Feb. 29—and only celebrate their birthday once every four years. Since 2020 is a leap year Feb. 29 is the extra day added every fourth year to help fix the problem that while our calendar year is 365 days, the solar year — the amount of time it takes the Earth to circle the sun — is 365.24219 days.

Stark was born Feb. 29, 1968—so since thus netted him just 13 birthdays.

“Actually, as a child I would get a birthday party on Feb. 28 then again on March 1,” he said. “It’s not been all that bad.”