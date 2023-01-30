Area teams- ‘Ready to carve’

By David Fleet

Editor

Frankenmuth —Two teams of local high school students will chip, hack and saw in a frosty arena to produce a sculpture that’s more than just cool—it’s frozen.

On Jan. 26-27 two Goodrich area teams will compete in the Frankenmuth Snowfest High School Snow Sculpting competition.

The event is part of the Zehnder’s Snowfest which has hosted one of the top snow and ice sculpting events in North America for the past 30 years.

Carving started on Thursday and concludes at 5 p.m. Friday. The finished sculptures will be on display through the weekend and in The Citizen next weekend.

For the first time a State Competition Team, who won the high school competition in 2022 will carve. Adelyn Szatkowski from Goodrich will be on that team.