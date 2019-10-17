Area woman could face hunter harassment charges

By David Fleet

Editor

A Genesee County woman could soon be facing criminal charges following allegations of hunter harassment.

Conservation Officer Justin Muehlhauser investigated an ongoing complaint regarding waterfowl hunting on a local pond.

“The neighbors do not like hearing the gun shots, so there have been several complaints over the past few years,” reported Muehlhauser. “This year, the hunters called to report hunter harassment.”

According to the report, a woman stopped on the side of the road and started yelling and calling the hunters murderers. She then placed notes on each of their vehicles calling them the same.

COs Luke Robare and Muehlhauser contacted the woman who did not dispute the allegations.

“She said that the gun shots were scaring her horses and she was trying to get them to stop,” he reported.

The hunters wish to pursue charges for harassment and CO Muehlhauser will be submitting a report to the Genesee County prosecutor’s office.

Lt. Todd Szyska DNR law enforcement supervisor for southeast Michigan, said the hunter harassment incidents, similar to the Genesee County case, are common this time of year.

“This case (in southern Genesee County) has been going on for many years,” said Szyska, a 21 year conservation officer veteran.

“Right now they are getting more vocal toward the hunters—who are legally hunting and observing the rules (of waterfowl hunting). The suspect, who lives nearby has horses and they are frightened by the gun shots.”

Michigan law prohibits individuals from obstructing or interfering with the lawful taking of animals. Hunter harassment is a misdemeanor offense. Law enforcement officers may issue a citation for violations which take place in their presence, or may arrest with a warrant obtained on information provided by the affected hunter.

Szyska said gun shot sound carries over the water and is hard on livestock.

“It’s tough on the horses—they don’t do well around gun shots,” he said. “Often too, it’s a matter of talking with neighbors and working it out before such cases go to court.”