Arrest made following school, cell phone incident

According to Oakland County Sheriff Office Brandon Substation police reports, at 11:16 a.m., May 9, the Brandon school resource officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Brandon High School.

Deputies were alerted that a secretary was having trouble with a student in the office. Upon arrival at the office, deputies observed a student,18, arguing with a secretary. She advised that the student’s phone had been taken during a class for disciplinary reasons and that she was holding it at the front office until the end of the day. The student approached her and asked to use his cell phone to arrange a transport to work after school. The secretary gave him the phone to make the call, and after doing so, he refused to return it.

Deputies spoke with the student, attempting to calm him down. Deputies told him he would have to return the phone until the end of the day and he refused. Deputies then told him that he would have to leave the building if he wasn’t going to follow the rules. He told the deputy ‘F*** You.’ Deputies advised the students that he was under arrest and escorted him out of the building, while he tried to pull away from deputies the whole time. He was placed in the back seat of a patrol car.

The student began to calm down and his mother was called to pick him up. She arrived and took him home, and he was issued an appearance citation for disorderly person. Involved parties apologized and was released.

Since that time a video of the situation has been circulating on social media, posted by an unrelated bystander in the high school office. The video captured the arrest however, statements made in the social media post were untrue according to police reports.