Arrest made in Brandon break in

At 1:52 a.m., May 18, Brandon Township deputies responded to the Mobile Gas Station, 1152 S. Ortonville Road on the report of glass breakage alarm. Upon their arrival, Deputies discovered that the business had been broken into. The front door glass had been shattered. Deputies checked the interior of the business, but no suspects were located. Several packs of cigarettes were lying on the floor and the cash register drawers had been opened.

While responding to the scene, a Deputy observed a red 1998 Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound on Ortonville Road. Deputies stopped the vehicle and identified the lone occupant. Items from the break-in, as well as a bandanna and latex gloves were found inside the vehicle. A representative from the gas station responded to the scene. Video surveillance confirmed that the suspect and the suspect vehicle were the ones used in the Independence Township break-in. Detectives were called in to continue with the investigation. The suspect, a 28-year-old male resident of Brandon Township was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance’s of criminal charges.