ATFD Chief Steve Bullen recognized by township

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On Monday night the Atlas Township Board of Trustees recognized Township Fire Chief Steve Bullen for his 45 years of service to the community. Bullen will retire on March 31.

In 1980, Bullen joined the Brandon Fire Department as a firefighter. In 1990, he moved to Atlas Township and joined the ATFD. He was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant then in 2007 earned the rank of captain. In December 2017 Bullen was appointed as township fire chief.

The position was vacated by Fred Forys who had served as chief since 2006 and 34 years as a township firefighter.