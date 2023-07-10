ATFD seeking grant for new SCBA

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — The Atlas Township Fire Department has filed for a grant to receive 25 new SCBA face masks for their firefighters.

The fire department will be replacing their aging SCBA or Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, this year and Fire Chief Steve Bullen is hoping the Michigan Fire Equipment Grant will help divert some of the cost involved.

“This is something we budgeted for this year anyway, we have air bottles, packs and masks that have reached their lifespan and need to be replaced,” said Bullen.

The MI Fire Equipment Grant program assist local government fire departments that are “predominately on-call, part-time or volunteer” to purchase fire equipment for firefighters.

“This grant came at great time” said Assistant Fire Chief Ed Klimek “We have to replace our packs this year and I noticed the face masks were on the list of eligible requests, which could end up saving us over $8,000.”