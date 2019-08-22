ATFD seeks FEMA grant

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to move forward with a grant for seven new wells to supply water for the township fire department.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program purpose is to enhance a fire department ability to protect the health and safety of firefighters and the public assist fire prevention programs.

Township Fire Chief Steve Bullen said the 100 percent grant will be for about $200,000 with the cost of each well is about $30,000.

On June 17 at the township board of trustees along with discussed the project, which are budgeted over the next six years.

“Our goal is that every resident be within two miles or less of the water supply,” said Bullen. “We are moving toward water supplies for fires with electric pumps, rather than the dry hydrant which requires a fire truck with a pump to load.”

Currently the township has three water sources with electric pumps. The new six-inch wells will pump about 300-400 gallons per minute and be just like a big hose said Bullen.

“This should lower our ISO too,” he added.

The area ISO fire score is a rating that determines how well your local fire department can protect your community and home. Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates.