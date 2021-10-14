Atlas Dam culvert repair to close Perry Road

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-A section of Perry Road is expected to be closed for an estimated four to six weeks by the end of October to repair the culvert under the road between the mill pond and Kearsley Creek.

Eric Johnston, director of engineering, Genesee County Road Commission said the 17-feet by 11-feet arch style culvert, installed in the 1970s needs repairs following a recent study. The cost to upgrade existing culvert is $697,800 with some additional engineering costs while replacement would be about $1.5 million. The GCRC will cover the costs.

“The project will be lining the culvert, rather than replacement,” said Johnston.

“It should be good for another 50 years of life and it’s less costly.”

The process will include diverting the water from the mill pond by dividing the culvert in two sections. The water will continue through the culvert while the other side is cleaned and repaired.

“This process will allow the culvert to remain in place,” he said. “The perforations in the steel will be filled and sealed.”

The GeoKrete geopolymer, Quadex lining will be three to five inches thick and be a first of Genesee County.

“If this works on the Atlas Mill pond we may use it in other parts of the county,” he said.

The Atlas Dam was last inspected in August 2018 by deemed in fair condition by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and is required every five years.