Atlas Real Estate: 25 years

Atlas Twp.-It’s been a quarter of a century since Marian Wojtkowicz and Jeff Dawley purchased a small building near the intersection Green and State roads. The two local real estate agents had a vision to transform the auto repair shop at 8491 S State Road, into a dynamic business grounded on the principle of putting the client first.

They got it right.

From 5-9 p.m., Sept. 24, Atlas Real Estate will host an open house in celebration of 25 years of business.

“Most of all I’m proud of our reputation,” said Dawley. “I’m proud too of our business integrity, along with our philosophy of working together as dedicated professionals in an atmosphere of harmony and cooperation. That has been a contributing factor in our impressive growth in the real estate industry. Our company’s foundation has been built on the four cornerstones of successful real estate sales; integrity, honesty, knowledge and problem solving.”

A 1978 Brandon High School graduate, Dawley attended Central Michigan University and came back home in 1984 where he started with a small real estate firm in Ortonville.

“I earned my real estate licence after college and I’ve never had another job,” he said. “My partner Marian and I opened Atlas Real Estate because we decided we could do better with a higher level of service.”

The Atlas Real Estate building was gutted, completely remodeled and has served as home base for the dedicated staff.

“We don’t just serve the community, we are part of the community,” he said. “We look at customers and clients with a long-term view.”

Currently, Atlas Real Estate has 16 sales associates who live locally, with the majority being million dollar producers working primarily in the residential home market. Of those agents, seven have more than 20 years experience and another seven with more than 10 years.

“People come here to work because our reputation,” he said. “We do the right thing here for our clients at Atlas Real Estate. Our years of business experience have provided us with an in-depth knowledge of the local real estate industry,” he said. “Our ongoing positive relationship with corporate and community leaders, and a wealth of satisfied customers provide us with a network of qualified buyers.”

Over the years Real Estate One has continued to give back to the community through donations, sponsorship, an athletic scoreboard at Goodrich High School, homecoming parades, September Fest and Good Times in Goodrich.