Atlas Road culvert project moves forward

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- Work began earlier this month under Perry Road at the Atlas Dam for rehabilitation of the culvert. The road is expected to be closed until May 27. The project was delayed from last October.

Eric Johnston, director of engineering, Genesee County Road Commission said the 17-feet by 11-feet arch style culvert, installed in the 1970s needs repairs following a recent study. The cost to upgrade existing culvert is $750,000 with some additional engineering costs while replacement would be about $1.5 million. The GCRC will cover the costs.

“The project will be lining the culvert, rather than replacement,” said Johnston. “It should be good for another 50 years of life and it’s less costly.”

The process will include diverting the water from the mill pond with pumps and around the culvert. The water will continue through the culvert while the other side is cleaned and repaired. The level of the Goodrich Mill Pond upstream from Atlas will not be impacted. The perforations in the steel will be filled and sealed. The GeoKrete geopolymer, Quadex lining will be about five inches thick and be a first of Genesee County.

The Atlas Dam was last inspected in August 2017 and deemed in fair condition by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and is required every five years. The next inspection will be June 2022