Atlas Township Master Plan input needed

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — Input from township residents is needed to assist planners with the process of creating a new master plan and recreation plan.

“The survey will only take a few minutes for participants to share residents’ thoughts and vision regarding the township’s future,” said Mike Rembor, township planning commission chairperson. “Answers to this short survey will greatly assist the township in the formation of these plans.”

The survey is active through July 31, 2023 and available on the township’s web site, or a hard copy is available at the Atlas Township offices, 7386 S. Gale Road.

The Master Plan Update Advisory Committee was formed and is composed of 11 volunteers who live or work in Atlas Township. Public hearings regarding the Master Plan will also be announced in the near future.

Last October, the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to approve, at a cost of $20,500, to update the Master Plan. In addition, the township approved at a cost of $4,250, a new five-year Parks and Recreation Plan that will dovetail into the Master Plan. The new plan is necessary to apply for several DNR grants.

Over the past 13 years several trends and considerations have prompted an update to the Master Plan. The township has reviewed the Master Plan every five-years.

The current Master Plan, adopted in November 2009, was prepared when a nation-wide economic recession was occurring; the data used was based on the 2000 U.S. Census; the area population is aging; home sizes have changed; housing affordability is a big issue now; more residents are working at home and the township along with other nearby communities have invested in miles of walking trails. Also to consider, are safety from fire and other dangers, environmental issues, healthful and convenient distribution of population, good civic design, wise and efficient use of public spaces, system of transportation to lessen congestion, public utilities, use of resources and long and short range of goals.

Consider too, the population of the township has jumped 4.5 percent since 2010, one of the largest increases among Genesee County communities.