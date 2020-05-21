Atlas Township Public Notice

TOWNSHIP OF ATLAS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

June 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

THREAD RIVER ESTATES EAST

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

FOR PAVING AND REPAIRS

TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF ATLAS, GENESEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, in accordance with PA 188 of 1954, a petition from property owners of the record owners of land whose lots constitute more than 50 percent (50%) of the lineal frontage of Thread River Drive and Flemming Parkway was received proposing the creation of a Special Assessment District for repairing/reconstructing the above described road. The Township Board will consider whether to establish the district to resurface/reconstruct the roadway including any necessary driveway approach and culvert work.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, the proposed District, which includes all parcels with frontage on Thread River Drive and Flemming Parkway, proposed to be assessed are more specifically identified by the following addresses:

02-299-400-008 8370 Flemming Pkwy

02-29-200-008 8377 Flemming Pkwy

02-29-400-017 8430 Flemming Pkwy

02-29-200-013 8433 Flemming Pkwy

02-29-200-007 8463 Flemming Pkwy

02-29-400-018 8470 Flemming Pkwy

02-29-400-015 8550 Flemming Pkwy

02-29-200-003 9214 Thread River

02-29-200-004 9215 Thread River

02-29-100-007 9220 Thread River

02-29-100-008 9222 Thread River

02-29-100-009 Vacant

02-29-100-014 9266 Thread River

02-29-200-009 9288 Thread River

02-29-400-009 9311 Thread River

02-29-400-002 9320 Thread River

02-29-400-010 9325 Thread River

02-29-400-011 9331 Thread River

02-29-400-006 9351 Thread River

02-29-400-003 9360 Thread River

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, said Special Assessment District and Petitions may be examined at the office of the Township Clerk from the date of this Notice until and including the date of the Public Hearing hereon and may further be examined at such Public Hearing.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, a Public Hearing upon such Petitions and paving and road repairs cost estimates will be held at the Atlas Township Hall located at 7386 S. Gale Road, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438 and/or by telecommunication as permitted during the Covid-19 crisis under the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-75 (meeting access code/information will be available on our website at www.atlastownship.org and on the header of the published agenda), commencing at 5:30 p.m. on June 8, 2020.

At such hearing, the Board will consider any written objections to any of the foregoing matters which might be filed with said Board, at or prior to the time of said Hearing, and consider whether to create said district, review any corrections, amendments, or changes to said Petitions, Estimates and Costs or to said Special Assessment District.

All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place and to submit comments concerning any of the foregoing matters.

Dated: 5/20/20

Katherine M. Vick, CMMC

Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 5-23-20