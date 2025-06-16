Atlas Township to consider BESS ordinance

By David Fleet

Atlas Twp. — At 7 p.m., June 18, the Atlas Township Planning Commission, 7384 Gale Road will host a meeting to discuss a new ordinance regarding battery energy storage systems.

The ordinance is necessary considering the ITC high-voltage transmission lines that cross Groveland Township are the same that also span Atlas Township. Those lines could be used by Dallas-based Vesper Company who recently purchased property in Groveland Township from an individual for a proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a type of energy storage system that uses lithium batteries to store and distribute energy in the form of electricity at a later time. By storing energy, extra power is saved and released when demand is greater such as the evening hours. Potentially, reducing or avoiding price spikes and supply shortfalls. Without a way to store power, electricity must be used the instant it’s generated.

“So far no BESS systems have been proposed,” said Michael Rembor, township planning commission chairperson. “The ordinance would be preemptive.”

Area communities, like Atlas, Brandon and Groveland townships that established ordinances aimed at renewable solar and wind power facilities within their borders now face significant opposition by shifting permit decisions from local municipalities to state control. PA 233, which went into effect Nov. 29, 2024 gave the Michigan Public Service Commission the authority, not local governments, to allow new wind, solar and battery farms in communities statewide.

Since that time, a grass-roots effort along with several lawmakers have sought to reestablish local control.

The BESS ordinance would at minimum establish guidelines prior to a possible mandate from the Michigan Public Service Commission that would force the project in communities.

Opposition continues to grow for overturning PA 233.

In May, A pair of House Bills that would repeal a 2023 provision which stripped local zoning authorities of their control over siting for large-scale energy projects, including wind, solar, and battery storage facilities passed the Michigan House of Representatives on April 30.

House Bill 4027, passed 58–48 and House Bill 4028, passed 58–48, and will now move on to the Senate Government Operations committee for consideration.

Rep. 68th District David W. Martin (R-Davison) spoke on the House Floor last month in favor of both Bills. The 68th District includes Atlas and Groveland townships as well as the Village of Goodrich.

Copies of the draft ordinances are available to review at the township hall on the township website