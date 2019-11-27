Atlas Township to host open house

By David Fleet

Editor

From 3-7 p.m., Dec. 9, the community is invited to an open house at the newly remodeled Atlas Township Hall, 7386 S. Gale Road.

Work on the original 4,500-square-foot township hall constructed in 1980 began in 2018. In May, demolition began on the building and the township employees along with the Genesee County Sheriff Deputies were relocated to portable facilities behind the office.

The work continued during the summer months and on Oct. 21 the first board of trustees meeting was held.

“This building will be in good shape for the next 40 years,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor. “We are happy with new facilities—a new building would have been about $2.1 million.”

The major overhaul cost the township about $800,000.

The redesign of the interior, included expanding the building by about 3,000 square feet to about 7,500 square feet. The two bay garage area, once home to a township firetruck was converted into office space—adding about 640 square feet to the building.

“The remodeled building is now more efficient for township business, elections, tax collections,” she said. “When we started the project it was cramped and with limited counter space—that does not reflect well on the township. About a third of the building was not used.”

The sheriff deputy area is now larger and includes a locker room to change. Additional spray in insulation was used on the roof area. The kitchen includes a 490 square feet addition, for the new community board room. The existing board room was converted into a conference area and storage rooms

“The township hall reflects the community,” she added. “We are proud of this community and the updated facilities.”

