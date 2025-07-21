Audio tour: The village has a story

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Ortonville— The Ortonville Historical Audio Tour is now live.

The mobile-based audio tour highlights 12 historic locations throughout downtown Ortonville, containing stories behind the buildings and the people who helped to shape the village, including the founding journey of Amos Orton and the legacy of the Old Mill.

The idea came about prior to the 175th anniversary of Ortonville in 2023, when they created a walking tour with a brochure for the 12 sites. Then the DDA had the idea of putting the tour on Locable, an app designed to feature downtowns to businesses, tourism and more.

“All of the information I got was before 1900,” said Carol Egbo, a local historian who worked on the project. “I went back and found the earliest thing I could find in a spot, and found a picture of that. I had way more history than we needed.”

Since its an audio tour, the DDA worked with Brandon High School students to narrate and record the information about each of the 12 locations in downtown.

“They’re not professionals, and that’s the cool thing,” said Egbo. “These are students talking about their community. It’s kind of neat to think that kids are involved in that project.”

There are signs throughout downtown with QR codes to download the Locable app, which hosts the tour, and it will guide people through downtown and give the history of the 12 different sites.

“We’re hoping that when people are downtown, they’ll get the app on their phone and listen,” she said. “It’s not easy being old buildings sometimes, so we wanted to generate interest in them. I encourage people to try out the app and let us know what they think.”

Download the Locable app in the Apple App store or Google Play store, and check out the 12 historical sites on the Ortonville Historical Audio Tour.