Audit:Brandon Schools fund balance steady

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-On Monday at the school board meeting, Paul Bryant and Chris Kassab of Plante Moran presented the school district’s annual financial statements and auditor’s report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

The board voted 6-0 to approve the audit. Board member Kevin McClellen was absent with notice.

According to the audit for the fiscal year 2018-19 the general fund revenues of $25,663,645, with expenditures of $25,017,529 and a transfer of 646,116 for debt payment, the fund balance stayed the same at $4,124,117, 16.4 percent of expenditures, $1,617,170 of that is unassigned.

“You budgeted not to add anything to your bottom line and you actually did that,” said Bryant. “If you think about your own home budget, you basically came in on how you budgeted. Which is, in a large institution like a school, that’s pretty hard to do most of he time unless you are actually tracking and doing what you’re supposed to be doing throughout the year and not getting into surprises.”

While enrollment has dropped, 102 students from the previous year, which is less than the 119 from the year prior, the per student grant revenue has gone up to $7,871, an increase from the $7,631 from the previous year. Brandon has also still allocated 56.1 percent of funds to directly affecting the classroom, which is steady with the past years. Last year it was 55 percent.

“You’re able to still maintain what you’re doing in the classroom,” said Bryant. “I know it means you have to get creative sometimes in how you do that, but big picture, you’re able to be pretty consistent with the level of education that you’re providing to the students.”

While revenue has gone up slightly according to the audit, the expenditures have gone down to keep the fund balance at it’s current level.

“The audit is very important for Brandon,” said district superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw. “We are working with tax dollars, so we greatly appreciate the annual review that is done. I am proud that year-after-year, Brandon receives the highest ratings possible for our financial stewardship. Jan Meek and her team do an incredible job.”