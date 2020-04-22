August elections set: Atlas, Brandon and Groveland

By David Fleet

Editor

The deadline for the Aug. 4 partisan primary election was April 21. In Atlas, Brandon and Groveland townships supervisor, clerk, treasurer and several trustee seats are up for election this November.

In Atlas Township, incumbent Republican Township Supervisor Tere Onica will seek reelection and face former Atlas Township Supervisor Shirley Kautman-Jones and newcomer Tracy Butcher. In the August 2016 primary election Onica won the Republican nomination for the November election with 651 votes, or 50 percent, defeating then incumbent two-term supervisor Kautman-Jones who tallied 587 votes or 45 percent.

Incumbent Republican Township Clerk Katie Vick will be unopposed in the election. There are no candidates on the primary ballot for township treasurer.

Republican incumbents Barry June and Patrick Major along with former Atlas Township Fire Chief Fred Forys will vie for two openings for trustee. Forys served as Atlas Township Fire Chief from 2006-2017 during more than 34 years as a township firefighter.

In Brandon Township, current Township Trustee Jayson W. Rumball, will run unopposed for township supervisor on the Republican ticket in August. Republican newcomer Roselyn Blair will run unopposed for the township clerk nomination while Scott Broughton is unopposed for township treasurer. Current incumbents Township Clerk Candee Allen and Treasurer Teri Darnall will not seek reelection. The field for four trustee seats on the Republican ticket include incumbents Dana M. DePalma and Robert Marshall. Challengers are Dale M. Creamer, Brian J. Lenker, Kathy Thurman and Steven Unruh. Carrie Middleton will run unopposed for the Democratic trustee nomination. Incumbent Trustee Kris Kordella is not on the ballot.

In Groveland Township, incumbent Township Supervisor Robert DePalma will seek reelection and face challengers, Stephanie Nicholson and Kevin R. Scramlin for the Republican nomination. DePalma has served as township supervisor for more than 24 years. Incumbent Township Clerk Patti Back will faceoff against newcomer Nichole Tolliver for the Republican nomination. Incumbent Township Treasurer Shelly Kidd will be challenged by Theresa Bills for the Republican nomination.