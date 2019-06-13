Auto break-in suspects sought

Area law enforcement need assistance in finding two individuals of interest sought in a rash of larcenies from vehicles in the Seymour Lake and Sashabaw roads area. In addition, vehicles along with Oak Hill and Dartmouth roads have also been targeted. The two may also be connected with similar larcenies in the Independence Township area. Oakland County Sheriff Department Brandon deputies are urging residents to lock their cars at night, and to not leave anything valuable like a wallet in the car. The long string of larcenies occurred in cars in the south east section of the township, all of which were unlocked, since the June 1.

Six reports were made in the same area to the Brandon substation. One woman stated her husband’s bi-fold wallet was stolen, which included his driver’s license and three credit cards, two of which were charged following the theft at a Walmart and a Meijer. Contact the OCSO Brandon Substation (248) 627-4911.