Back to school: Building upgrades for high school

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Renovations at Brandon High School are nearly complete for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The high school had a cosmetic remodel as well as some infrastructure items,” said Janice Meek, Brandon Schools chief financial officer. “The cosmetic upgrades included new luxury vinyl tile floors in the hallways, new carpet in all classrooms, painting throughout the building including all walls and lockers, new doors throughout the building, bathroom remodels, new signage, principal’s office make-over including new furniture and new ceiling tiles. The infrastructure upgrades included conversion to LED lighting, air conditioning in all occupied classrooms, roof work and mechanical upgrades to the HVAC system.”

The project cost was approximately $2.8 million, and was funded partially by an installment purchase agreement and partially an energy bond. Both of those funding sources also paid for work in other buildings as well. The work began in March, and was primarily completed by Labor Day, though there still are some minor things such as repairing paint or installing doors on back order.

“The remodel was done to brighten up the environment for our students and to make all students and staff feel a sense of pride to where they work and learn,” said Meek. “The physical environment of a school building has an effect on the attitudes, behavior and therefore education of our students.”

The project was approved by the school board in September of 2018 following the sale of the Brandon Fletcher Intermediate School building.