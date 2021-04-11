Barbara Joann Gabbard

GABBARD, BARBARA JOANN of Ortonville, Michigan; Died April 9, 2021. She was 72. Barbara was born on October 2, 1948 in Cheboygan, Michigan to the late Henry and Corianna (nee: Carter) Hebert. She is survived by three children, David (Brianna) Gabbard, Tammy (Trevor) Tinker and Mike Gabbard; 10 grandchildren, Cheyenne, Savannah, Olivia, Haylee, Hunter, Ayden, Piper, Trenton, Gage and Aiyanna; one sister, Delores (Steve) Flanagan; one brother, Donald (Joan) Hebert; she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Gabbard and two grandchildren, Megan Kay and Emma Grace. Barbara was employed by Bueches as a baker. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Paul “Bubba” Bowling, officiating. A lunch will be held at 12:00 noon for the public at the Ortonville Masonic Lodge 21 South St., Ortonville, MI. Her funeral will be livestreamed at www.villagefh.com Family will receive friends on Monday from 6 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear a mask. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com