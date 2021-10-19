Barbara A. Kelley, of Brandon Township, Michigan, died October 16, 2021, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. She was 83. Barbara was born March 4, 1938, in Detroit to George and Margaret (nee: Krumholz) Kraft. She had worked for years in the Brandon Public School System, in the food service department. Barbara was a true lover of animals, and loved to support causes like Smile Train, Leader Dogs for the Blind, and Lakota Native American causes. She is survived by her dearest friends Joe and Debbie Nagraba and cherished companions Ava and Putt Putt. Mrs. Kelley preceded in death by her husband Tom. Services under the auspices of Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville, will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM., with Rev. Timothy Dibble presiding. Burial will follow in Ortonville Cemetery. Friends may visit the funeral home between the hours of 5-8 PM on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Seven Ponds Nature Center. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.villagefh.com