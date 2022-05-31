Barbara Oertel

OERTEL, BARBARA JEAN, of Clarkston, formerly of Naubinway, passed away on May 22, 2022 at 87 years of age.

She was born in Bates County, Missouri to parents Almond and Wava (see Copely) Terrall. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles “Chuck” of 46 years. Barbara was like the Energizer Bunny and enjoyed, hiking, golf, cross country skiing, traveling and spending time with her family. She also loved to spend time with her friends and volunteering at the food pantry. She was very active in her church, Engadine United Methodist. She is survived by her children; Michael (Tamara) Oertel of Clarkston, Charles “Chuck” (Lisa) Oertel of Goodrich, Mary (Dave) Snelling of Clarkston, and Karen McCarthy of Clarkston; grandchildren: Chaz (Jodi), Nick (Kelly), Andy (Lauren) Kati (Joe), Michael, Genna, and Tommy; great grandchildren: Alayna, Aeson, Bree, Charlie, Cooper, Molly, Zayden, Maddox and Mila. Barbara was preceded in death by her siblings; Almond, Paul, Jack, Ann, Mary Jane, Patricia and Margaret. Memorial Service Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Clarkston United Methodist Church (6600 Waldon Rd., Clarkston). The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the church.