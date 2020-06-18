Barbers now clipping during COVID

By David Fleet

Editor

A small long haired crowed greeted Ryan Mooney when he arrived for work on Monday.

“They all were ready for real haircut,” laughed Mooney, owner of Mooney’s Barber Shop, 125 N. Ortonville Road. “They were all glad to see us back to work. There were a lot of uneven home haircuts too, a few buzz cuts and plenty of long hair.”

Mooney’s had to close his barber shop on March 21 when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-20, which made all facilities that provide non-essential personal care services temporarily close due to the coronavirus. These services included hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services, and similar services that require individuals to be within six feet of each other.

“We’ll be open for a few Monday’s than back to our traditional schedule,” said Mooney, a 2007 Brandon High School graduate who has cut hair locally since 2009. “We needed to catch up a little.”

Some of the new coronavirus precautions include allowing four people in the barber shop at one time. Then calling the next hair cut in when ready.

“It’s good to see all our customers again.”