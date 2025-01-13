Barns now winningest basketball coach in Flint area

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — Goodrich Head Coach Gary Barns tallied some memorable wins over more than three decades of high school basketball. On Tuesday night Barns notched one more as the Martian Varsity Boys basketball team defeated the Brandon Blackhawks.

As time expired on a 73-19 win in front of a home crowd at Al Martus Gymnasium, the Martian team helped Barns etch his name as the winningest basketball coach in Genesee County history with number 519, topping longtime Flint Northwestern Coach Groveland Kirkland.

Following the win Barns moved into the select group of just 28 coaches in Michigan with more than 500 wins in their career, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Kirkland, who died at 73 in 2014, ended his 28-year coaching career at Flint Northwestern in 2001 as then the all-time winningest coach in Flint-area history with a record of 518-148, including back-to-back state titles in 1984 and 1985. Those amazing teams featured Jeff Grayer, Glen Rice and Andre Rison. Kirland’s Class A teams also tallied a 60-game winning streak from 1983-86 and over three seasons Northwestern collected 79 wins under his direction.

“Groveland was always good to me,” recalled Barns after the game. “Since Goodrich was a much smaller school, we had the opportunity to just play his JV teams during the summer. At the time the Class A teams were just too big for us to compete.”

In his 34 years of coaching Barns has tallied an impressive list of accomplishments including reaching 500 wins in 2024, Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Hall of Fame in 2021, topping 400 wins in 2018 and 300 wins in 2011.

“We’re not done yet,” said Barns following the game. “I’m just a kid from Ortonville and an old school coach. It’s never been about me, I’ve been lucky to have kids that worked hard and parents that allowed me to coach their sons. I’ve never been about counting coaching wins, rather about playing hard and as a team. Our real goal is that the young men become great citizens.”

Coach Barns was joined with Martian Varsity Football Coach Tom Alward following the win. Alward, recently celebrated a MHSAA Division 4 State Championship.

Barns reflected on the win.

“My son (David) coached and played for me for three years,” said Barns after the game. “David coached JV until he was stricken with cancer. He’s up there with Kres Washington tonight looking down. I thought of them. Also, our AD Al Martus, it was a nostalgic night, I know they are proud. That’s why we are doing this, we have young guys around. I’ve been fortunate to have many good assistants that believe in what we do. As long as my health is good and the community still wants me to coach I’ll stay. It’s been a good fit at Goodrich. I have great support from all my staff, I still love basketball.”

A 1968 Ortonville graduate, Barns attended Olivet College and Oakland Community College. After college he worked for the State of Michigan as a park ranger and later for the Department of Corrections. He retired from the state in 2005 after 31 years. Barns later worked in maintenance at White Lake Township for 10 years. In 1980 Barns started at Goodrich High School as an assistant to JV Boys Basketball Coach John Joslin.

“When John moved up to varsity I went with him as his assistant,” he said. “When John became ill—I took over as varsity coach in 1991, our first win was over Montrose High School. We’ve had some amazing teams over the years including two undefeated teams.”

Barns also coached the Goodrich JV Girls Basketball team from 1999-2006, taking the team to a remarkable 149-5 record. When the boys and girls basketball season changed to the winter season Barns stayed coaching the boys team.

“I still have the itch to coach,” he said. “I still get nervous, if you’re not you are not ready.”

The Martians finished the 1996-97 regular season without a loss, but were defeated by Hamady High School in regional action ending the season 21-1. The team was also perfect through the 1998-99 regular season, however they lost to Brown City in the regional finals. The season ended 24-1.

The 1995-96 season was the first for Goodrich to make regionals, where they lost to Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port. In 2012 the Martians made it to the state quarterfinals but lost to Detroit Country Day. In 2014 made the quarter finals but lost to Detroit Douglass. On Feb. 2, 2018, Barns reached the 400 win plateau of coaching the Goodrich Martian’s Boys Varsity basketball team with a 44-37 win over Corunna.

“I’ve been blessed with a wonderful family and with two of the best coaches to work with ever— David Pratt and Mitchel Rubio,” he said.

“Over the years assistant coaches Larry Shubert, James LeGrow, Wayne Wilson and Dave Barns provided the grunt work and laid the foundation of what we do now. They are not ‘yes’ people, rather provide guidance for our players. A good coach will plant a seed for what you do in the winter. Get those players thinking.”