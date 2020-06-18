Bars reopen following shut-down

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-Last week a local eatery returned to life with cold beer on the shores of Bald Eagle Lake.

“We’re glad to be back,” said Robin, manager of The Boat Bar, 2000 S. Ortonville Road. “Our first day back was June 9 and it was awesome to see everyone.”

The Boat Bar is just one of thousands of Michigan businesses responding to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announcement on June 1 lifting the state’s stay-at-home order paving the way for all Michigan bars and restaurants to reopen at 50 percent capacity June 8.

“There’s a few changes to keep our customers safe including limiting the number of patrons to sanitizing the bar to keeping a distance between tables,” she said. Our deck overlooking Bald Eagle Lake outside is also open.”

The original order to close bars and restaurants which started on March 16 and was set to be lifted on March 31. However, another executive order was signed a few weeks later that extended the closure to “mitigate the spread of COVID-19, to protect the public health, and provide essential protections to vulnerable Michiganders.”

“Same great food and fun,” she said. “We missed everyone.”