Battery powered hydraulic extrication tools tested

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On Aug. 17, members of the Atlas Township Fire Department gathered at the township fire hall for a demonstration and training of the Holmatro brand spreader, ram and cutter all used by firefighters in emergency rescue applications.

The cost of the equipment was $46,873.

Atlas Township Fire Chief Ed Klimek emphasized the need to replace the existing hydraulic extrication tools with the battery-operated versions was due to several factors including efficiency in time-sensitive rescue situations.

Extrication tools from three companies were tested by firefighters prior to the purchase of the Holmatro brand.

“While our current hydraulic tools have served us well over the years, they are increasingly showing their age and limitations,” said Klimek. “They are heavier, slower to deploy, and dependent on power units and hydraulic lines, which can hinder our efficiency in time-sensitive rescue situations. With the evolution of vehicle construction and the growing presence of high-strength steel and advanced safety features, our current equipment is beginning to fall behind the demands of modern extrication.”

“We’ve seen a lot of bad things on M-15,” he said. “With battery powered rescue tools, critical minutes and manpower aren’t spent attaching hoses and trying to start hydraulic pumps. The tools will be fully charged and ready to go within seconds.”

“Investing in battery-operated extrication tools is not just about keeping up with technology, it’s about making sure our personnel can respond as quickly and effectively as possible when lives are on the line,” he said. “I believe this upgrade will significantly enhance our operational capability and safety.”