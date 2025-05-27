BEA-district at odds over teacher contract

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — Before the regular Brandon Board of Education meeting on Monday night, teachers assembled to picket outside of the building in the midst of the Brandon Educators Association contract negotiations. Their contract, which has been expired since Oct. 31, has been in negotiations since April of 2024. Under current law, the previous contract remains in place even though it is expired.

During the meeting, superintendent Carly Stone gave an update on negotiations.

“In February 2024, legislation changed in Michigan, allowing for the collective bargaining of previously prohibited subjects at the negotiation table,” she said. “Several examples of these previously prohibited subjects include teacher placement, layoff and recall, staff evaluation, staff discipline, and the collection of union dues. In a sense, these topics were restored, from legislation from the early 2010s, the ability to negotiate these topics for their potential inclusion in collective bargaining agreements and are now mandatory bargaining subjects and require new language to be added to any collective bargaining agreement that expires after February 2024.”

Stone stated that the Brandon School District usually has one or two-year contracts with the BEA, but since this is the first contract that would be negotiated with the new requirements, they began negotiations earlier than usual.

She also stated that the BEA team has access to a Uniserv Director for negotiation guidance from the Michigan Education Association. The Uniserv Director attends all BEA negotiation sessions and is paid through union dues.

“During the summer of 2024 negotiation sessions, we began to discuss some of the new mandatory areas of the contract,” she said. “It was evident in these summer sessions that both parties were quite far apart. At this time, the school board and the administrative negotiation team decided to utilize the Board’s retained legal counsel to provide the school district with guidance and support through the new negotiation territory, much like in the same manner a Uniserv Director guides and supports the Education Associations across the state.”

Stone said the engagement of legal counsel was to ensure the school district was navigating negotiations appropriately and to have a balanced table. The legal counsel involved, part of Thrun Law Firm, was a teacher for ten years prior to going back to law school, and Stone said that they wanted to ensure that the contract language is done right so the teachers have security in the contract.

“Although the items outlined in the contract remained the same, the school district moved forward with providing step/lane movement/compensation for the 2024-2025 school year,” she said. “It is important to note that when the legislation changed in February of 2024 to include former prohibited subjects in collective bargaining, there was also a change affecting when staff receive a salary increase on their contracted salary schedule. Step schedule advancements are no longer frozen following the expiration of a collective bargaining agreement. As a result, the step increase for all eligible BEA members was part of the board-approved budget for 2024-25. Notably, the district moved members one step and adjusted salaries in the Fall of 2024. This resulted in salary schedule step increases ranging from just over 2% to upwards of 9.5%, depending on years of service within the district this school year.”

In addition, Stone also said that the Brandon administration negotiation team has continuously offered multiple days and times for negotiations, but have met a total of 13 times since August of 2024, and only five times in 2025.

“Sadly, there were a couple of months in which the BEA could not meet to negotiation, and many in which we could only coordinate calendars to meet once for the month,” she said. “The Brandon administration team prepares for every negotiation session with proposals, counter-proposals, or counters to the counter-proposals. This work is done in advance to ensure that negotiations keep moving. Unfortunately, it is difficult to make progress when both parties are not able to meet.”

In January, the district also requested a mediator from the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, who began meeting with the teams in early March.

“We have made good progress, with only a few articles remaining to reach tentative agreements on, and are looking forward to continuing to do so,” she said. “Although BEA negotiations have not yet been settled, both the administrative staff and the Board of Education of the Brandon School District value and appreciate all of our staff. Each board member has either been a parent or is a parent for the students in your classrooms, and the same is true for me. We each have personal experiences of the joy and excitement of learning that you bring to our children. I assure our staff and community that we have taken this work very seriously. Our team will continue to do so in the weeks and months to come, if necessary.”

BEA president Andrea Noeker said that while the last contract is still in place under state law, there is a significant portion of the staff covered by the collective bargaining agreement that does not qualify for step or lane advancements and would not see an increase unless it is negotiated.

“When the superintendent referenced large pay scale increases in the previous contract, we would like to clarify that was because Brandon School District was one of the lowest paid districts in the area,” said Noeker. “To date, across a 30 year career, Brandon’s teacher take home pay is the 5th lowest in the county, and so we hope to see a respectable wage increase which will help to reduce the high turnover rate that we have in Brandon and retain our quality staff.”

She said that while they worked collaboratively through negotiations, prior to August of 2024, bringing in an attorney has slowed down their process, and was concerned about the cost to the district.

“If the district felt like they didn’t have the skills to bargain a contract with their teachers, they could have tried interest-based bargaining with a facilitator who works to solve problems and design language that can meet the needs of everyone,” she said. “Instead, they chose to retain an expensive attorney. In August, when asked directly, the attorney’s stated hourly fee was reported as somewhere around $245, and he has been negotiating with The BEA for 77 hours thus far. It is our position that a district which claims to be financially strapped should instead be placing its resources in the hands of their dedicated and hard working teachers, and not a lawyer who has only proposed language that devalues teachers and their dedication to Brandon.”

It is uncertain how much attorney fees have cost the district, though Stone said it was an additional cost. Thrun is one of two law firms whose services are retained by the school district, as approved by the board of education.

“It was referenced at the May 19 board meeting that only one side has been the cause of cancellations,” said Noeker. “This is inaccurate both sides have had comparable scheduling conflicts that have necessitated rescheduling negotiation or mediation sessions.”

Community members also attended the meeting, voicing their desire for the board of education to put an end to negotiations and settle the agreement with the BEA. While the board of education is aware and up-to-date on negotiations, board president Rebecca Haynes said that it is not considered best practice for board members to be present at the negotiation table.

“The board of education is responsible for establishing the parameters and guiding principals for negotiations,” she said. “This structure ensures that both negotiating teams representing the district and the teachers are able to engage in open, constructive discussion without undue pressure or interference. Our administrative team, in collaboration with our legal counsel, represents the district in these negotiations.”

Haynes also said that prior to the change in state law, board members participated in training and conferences to understand the changes and understand the negotiation process.

“We fully support the efforts of our administrative team in these negotiations,” she said. “Their work is essential in representing the districts interests while working toward a fair and productive agreement. We deeply value the contribution of our teachers and our administrative team. We recognize the importance of reaching a fair and sustainable agreement that reflects our shared commitment to student success and educational excellence. We remain hopeful and committed to reaching a resolution in the near future that supports our educators and benefits the entire school community.”