Beatrice Wilson

WILSON, BEATRICE PAULA of Almont, Michigan formerly of Ortonville. Died March 25, 2020. She was 75.

She was born January 29, 1945 in Luzerne, Pennsylvania to late John and Mary (nee: Nymick) Danko. She is survived by six children, Mary (Jim) Curnell-Jackson, James Michael (Lorraine) Curnell, Catherine (Daniel) Curnell-Koessler, Emily (Greg) Curnell-Klave, Daniel (Patsy) Curnell and John (Deb) Johnson; three brothers, John (Marie) Danko, William (the late Beverly) Danko and Robert (the late Sue) Danko; one sister, Mary Ann (Mo) Espinosa; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by one brother, George Danko. Mrs. Wilson retired from Chrysler after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Allenton and St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Cottage of Davison. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com.