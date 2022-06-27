Bennie Victory

VICTORY, BENNIE RAY of Goodrich, Michigan; died on June 27, 2022. He was 64.

Bennie was born on May 16, 1958 in Detroit, Michigan to Kenneth Arnold Victory and the late Mary Ruth Smith. He married Patty Babel on July 16, 2021 in Glen Arbor, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty; four children, Bennie Ray Victory, Jr., Shelby Rae Ann Lacy, Ryan Trevor (Emily) Victory and Taylor Renee Victory; Bennie was also blessed with a second family, Patty’s children, Eric Babel, Heidi (Ron) Tenyer and Naomi Stinebaugh; his father, Kenneth Arnold Victory; nine grandchildren, Gemma, Brayden, Ava, Connor, Weston, Kendall, Brodie, Aiden and Emery; he was preceded in death by one brother, Anthony Victory. Bennie retired from G.M. in 2008. He was a former board member for the Holly Moose, a former Cub Scout Leader, Soccer Coach and a former member of the Ortonville Lions Club. He was an avid hunter. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday,12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com