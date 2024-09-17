In Everlasting Loving Memory

Betty Louise Cadarette (Dr. Betty), A Mom, Wife, Grandmother and friend with a long list of accomplishments, a passion for life and her family. She was longtime resident of Ortonville, Michigan, and said goodbye to life on earth Sept., 20242024, at age 76. She will be deeply missed and there is an empty space in the hearts of those who knew her.

Betty was married to Norman D. Cadarette for 55 years until his untimely death in 2019., Betty Cadarette; leaves behind 4 children Norman L., Terry, Darren and Mark Cadarette. She is predeceased by her father Harold G. King, her mother Freda Maerz, and her brother Robert King.

She is also survived by her brother Harold J. King, and sister Kim Riley.

Betty was born in Rogers City, Michigan on February 4th, 1948, to Harold G. King and Freda Maerz.

She moved from Rogers City to Ortonville to pursue a brighter life for herself, husband and the family she was to build. She put herself through beautician school and worked as a beautician cutting, styling hair always working for a better future. She also worked at an early age to help the family business at her mom’s restaurant and gas station (North Star) taking orders in her words barely being able to see over the tables. Later she went on to work at General Motors and BorgWarner as an executive secretary, she and her husband worked hard together to build a brand-new home and started a family.

Betty always a loyal and devoted wife and a very proud and beloved mother to 4 boys Norman L., Terry R., Darren W. and Mark K. Cadarette and 7 grandchildren Aaron Cadarette (Father Darren) Tanner & Tyler Cadarette, Danielle Roberts (Father Norman L.) Hayden Cadarette, Heather and Haley Cadarette (Father Mark) all of which were the apple of her eye and the core of her being.

Betty picked up things quickly, gave out great advice and loved to learn always doing things to challenge herself and better herself and her family. She took night school classes for computer data processing, shorthand and clerical skills all while working full time to educate herself for better career opportunities. She had an eye for art and was self-taught in drawing, painting, macrame, she loved to travel and see new things, she really enjoyed being out and about to see things and taking in beautiful sights. She lived and enjoyed the small things and the good things in life. Betty always wanted to help her family and friends in any way she could. It took a lot to keep her busy, but she was the happiest when she was helping someone. She loved to fish and hunt and just be outdoors and went on hunting/fishing trips to Canada and always busy and a hard worker, but her family came first. She loved the outdoors always working to improve something. Betty always kept busy and was never afraid to tackle anything and she made clothes for her 4 boys when they were young and was accomplished seamstress. She loved it when her family and friends did good in life.

Betty loved talking about the past and current events. Everyone that knew “Dr. Betty” Betty was soft spoken and loved to be around family and friends. She, not into direct confrontation but never shy always got her point across when she wanted.

A celebration of life memorial service/luncheon to share memories will be held for Betty.

If you can attend, please RSVP with your name and how many in your group by email doctorbetty11@gmail.com, which is preferred, or call 810-691-5009, text or leave a message.

DATE: October. 5th, 2024, from 1-6 p.m.

LOCATION: American Legion Hall, 8047 Ortonville Road, Clarkston, Michigan, 48348