Betty Owen

OWEN, BETTY LEE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on September 1, 2021. She was 96.

Betty was born May 9, 1925 in Flint, Michigan to the late Arthur Edward and Mabel Kate (nee: James) Pearce. She married Stewart “Bud” Owen on August 14, 1948 in Flint, Michigan. He passed away on April 9, 1998. She is survived by three children, Claude A. Owen, Brenda Heffernan and Beth (Karl) Canavan; four grandchildren, Lena (Bryan) Painter, Nicolas Heffernan, Owen Canavan and Claire Canavan; two great grandchildren, Marin Painter and Madelyn Painter; one brother, Roy (Mary) Pearce; her brother-in-law Robert Tate; she was preceded in death by four siblings, William Pearce, Edna Sutton, Nina Callahan, and Dorothy Tate. Betty was a member of the Ortonville United Methodist Church for 73 years. A longtime board member of Ortonville Cemetery. She was a

Girl Scout leader and a member of the Ortonville Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling for many years with her team, had many dear friends and mostly loved being with her family. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Ortonville United Methodist Church 93 Church St., Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Ortonville United Methodist Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visitwww.villagefh.com