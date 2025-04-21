Beyond the visible: Thermal imaging camera for firefighting

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — The Atlas Township Fire Department received a grant from The 100 Club for $629 for the purchase of a Seek Fire Pro 200 Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC).

The 100 Club of Genesee, Shiawassee and Lapeer counties is an organization of residents who contribute funds each year for the benefit of public servants who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty, which include police officers, firefighters and FBI agents.

Atlas Township Fire Chief Ed Klimek announced the grant and said the TIC can help firefighters identify hazards invisible to the naked eye.

“The TIC provides a better understanding of the fire behavior, quickly locating victims and hot spots along with assisting firefighters as they find their way out in zero visibility conditions,” he said.

Klimek said the ATFD currently utilizes two smaller TIC units, one on each engine, the Seek Fire Pro 200 has far better capabilities.

“This will allow two firefighters on the first truck to clip them to their gear and have them ready if needed,” he said.