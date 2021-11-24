BFD to send three to Engineer/Medics school

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Fire Department will be sending three of their Firefighter/EMT staff to receive the necessary schooling to become Engineer/Medics. The program has been approved by the Brandon Township board and the Ortonville village council.

“They go two days a week and then they’re going to have some Saturdays for a year and a half,” said Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis. “They’re going to be on shifts still, so they’ll still be able to do everything they normally do.”

Classes start the first week of January and will be through Davenport University and Patriot EMS out of Flint. The cost is approximately $6,000 per student.

“They’re going to be going from paid call positions to full-time positions,” said Kwapis. “It’s going to exciting seeing them complete that program.”