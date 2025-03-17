BGYA annual sponsor breakfast

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — On March 13, Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance hosted their annual sponsor breakfast to thank area sponsors and volunteers for the support they’ve given to area youth. They also featured speaker the Honorable Lisa Gorcyca, Sixth Circuit Court Judge, Family Division.

“Everyone here is associated with some type of organization, ball team, scholarships, educational program, family program, recreational programs or businesses with job opportunities that support our kids,” said chairman Bob McArthur.

In the past year, BGYA has supported 385 individual students within the Brandon community.

“These 385 students that were supported, we gave them the opportunity or engage in positive actions, creating ripple effects within their families,” said vice chair Jane Derry-Burkett. “These positive actions can strengthen bonds between family members and foster a more supportive environment. 385 families in our Blackhawk community, that’s an achievement worth celebrating today.”

In addition, in 2024, BGYA volunteers invested 1,349 hours into various programs and volunteer opportunities.

“In a 52-week work week year, that’s almost 34 work weeks,” said Derry-Burkett. “Per Google, reaching 1,000 hours per year indicates a substantial positive impact on a community or cause.”

Gorcyca also spoke on the positive impact that BGYA and Oakland County Youth Assistance as a whole has had on youth. The primary goal of YA is prevention and keeping students out of the court system.

“I see a lot of kids who have been impacted by youth assistance,” said Gorcyca. “And, more importantly, I don’t see a lot of kids who have been impacted by youth assistance, because of all the work you all have done.”