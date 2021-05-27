BGYA donation

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Real Estate One of Ortonville is excited to give back to the community.

“We all decided as a group that we wanted to make a difference in the community,” said Angie Batten of REO Ortonville. “All of the agents here either grew up here or live here now or have ties to the community, and we want to be known as a company that serves the community.”

On May 22, REO hosted a shred event, at which they collected donations for Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance. Overall they collected about $1,100.

“Our corporation based in Southfield has an organization, the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation, and they allow us to fundraise and do things that they match 50 percent,” said Batten. “Their goal is to give $1 million a year to Michigan organizations.”

With the 50 percent match, REO was able to give BGYA over $1,600.

“It’s a great organization and they serve the youth of the community,” she said. “When I went to Brandon, I was the Youth Ambassador for youth assistance, so I know firsthand the work that they do.”

Batten said they are looking forward to work with more community non-profits and put more money back into the Ortonville community.