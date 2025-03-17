BGYA launches ‘Soar Above It’ grant program

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance is launching their Soar Above It grant for area organizations who would like to host a program pertaining to mental health and wellness.

“Students face many pressures that can affect their mental health,” said Matt Jenkins, Ortonville DDA Director and chairman of the BGYA Family Education committee. “Addressing these pressures requires a holistic approach, where schools, families, and community organizations like BGYA work together to create a supportive environment.”

The grant is available to Brandon School District employees, community groups, public safety officials and faith-based community organizations serving the Brandon School District students and families. It supports programs that cannot be funded by the district and focus on mental heath.

Eligible activities include those that engage students in the topic of mental wellness, provide a safe and supportive environment, offer opportunities for students to engage in activities that can help relieve stress, encourage positive peer relationships or mentoring, and more.

Applications for the current grant period are due April 11, 2025. The grant program is made possible by opioid settlement funds, which were awarded to Brandon Township and released to BGYA for opioid remediation programs, which includes mental health support and education.

“Thanks to our collaboration with Brandon Township, this grant program will support programs focused on building up the youth in our community,” said Jenkins.

To apply for the grant, visit bgya.org/soar-above-it-grant.