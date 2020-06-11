BGYA Recognition Awards

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

This week, Bryce Martin picked up his school belongings, as well as his Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance Youth Recognition Award and yard sign.

“With the cooperation of all the principals and their staff we have been able to get a sign for the yard and a packet of certificates to all the recipients,” said BGYA president Bob McArthur. “Any that were missed we will be delivering them to their home.”

The BGYA Youth Recognition awards are usually scheduled for April every year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony had to be postponed, though it is not sure when.

There were 184 students honored this year, and the BGYA board and volunteers wanted to make sure the students got recognized for their hard work and service to the school and community.

“BGYA volunteers have been working to get these out, and have the opportunity to see the pleasure it brings to the students and families,” said McArthur. “Youth Recognition committee has worked very hard to get this accomplished.”

The Youth Recognition committee, consisting of Fran Hotchkiss, Jeannie McCreery and Diane Zedan, have also shared a video of the recipients the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance Facebook Page.